Fino chief's arrest puts spotlight on program managers, client liability

The arrest of Fino Payments Bank chief Rishi Gupta has brought scrutiny on program managers — intermediaries that source and refer merchants for payment processing — and raised questions about the extent of liability financial institutions face for the actions of their clients, industry sources said.

While program managers source and bring business to the organisation, the arrest of the bank’s chief has prompted the industry to question the accountability of their merchants’ businesses despite prescribed due diligence and whether such intermediaries could pose systemic risks.

“These are networks that have a certain reach and are strong in a particular area of business. A program manager, like a reseller website, can have multiple clients who need payment processing to offer such merchants in bulk,” an industry source said.

“As payment aggregators or banks, the responsibility for any alleged evasion of GST by their merchants does not rest on the financial institution. The only onus of GST is limited to the services rendered by the financial company to a particular merchant,” a source said.

The alleged evasions pertain to transactions carried out by these managers in the real-money gaming segment before the Centre banned the category in August 2025.

In Fino’s case, the arrest of its managing director and chief executive officer, Gupta, relates to alleged goods and services tax (GST) evasion by three program managers whose business accounted for roughly eight to 10 per cent of the company’s total annual throughput. This data was shared by Fino in a concall following the CEO’s arrest.

A second source added that these managers should not become systemically risky to the company at a time when regulations and norms evolve over a period of time.

For instance, about 80 per cent of Fino’s business came from program managers, with the rest coming from payment aggregators. This was shared by the company in the concall.

The management said that one of the criteria to onboard merchants referred by program managers was that they were required to have an existing banking relationship with other banks for facilitating Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions.