Home / Companies / News / Fino chief's arrest puts spotlight on program managers, client liability

Fino chief's arrest puts spotlight on program managers, client liability

Rishi Gupta's arrest has triggered questions over the accountability of program managers and the extent of liability financial institutions bear for clients' actions amid evolving regulations

Fino Payments Bank
premium
Fino Payments Bank (Image: Company website)
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 7:34 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The arrest of Fino Payments Bank chief Rishi Gupta has brought scrutiny on program managers — intermediaries that source and refer merchants for payment processing — and raised questions about the extent of liability financial institutions face for the actions of their clients, industry sources said.
 
While program managers source and bring business to the organisation, the arrest of the bank’s chief has prompted the industry to question the accountability of their merchants’ businesses despite prescribed due diligence and whether such intermediaries could pose systemic risks.
 
“These are networks that have a certain reach and are strong in a particular area of business. A program manager, like a reseller website, can have multiple clients who need payment processing to offer such merchants in bulk,” an industry source said.
 
In Fino’s case, the arrest of its managing director and chief executive officer, Gupta, relates to alleged goods and services tax (GST) evasion by three program managers whose business accounted for roughly eight to 10 per cent of the company’s total annual throughput. This data was shared by Fino in a concall following the CEO’s arrest.
 
The alleged evasions pertain to transactions carried out by these managers in the real-money gaming segment before the Centre banned the category in August 2025.
 
“As payment aggregators or banks, the responsibility for any alleged evasion of GST by their merchants does not rest on the financial institution. The only onus of GST is limited to the services rendered by the financial company to a particular merchant,” a source said. 
A second source added that these managers should not become systemically risky to the company at a time when regulations and norms evolve over a period of time.
 
For instance, about 80 per cent of Fino’s business came from program managers, with the rest coming from payment aggregators. This was shared by the company in the concall.
 
The management said that one of the criteria to onboard merchants referred by program managers was that they were required to have an existing banking relationship with other banks for facilitating Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions.
 
“As a regulated entity, before acquiring any merchant there is a due process to be followed like Know Your Customer (KYC) norms and other criteria. Program managers don’t go through that process since they technically are not part of the system,” a second source said, adding that merchants onboarded through this funnel needed stringent inspection.
 
Sources said, in this case, if merchants were already working with other banks, it was necessary to know the reason for the arrest of a particular bank head.
 
“Many merchants are onboarded at any given time and the CEO does not go through everyday operational aspects. The transactions were processed legally and stopped when the ban came in place. The partners in question today have other banks as partners as well,” a source said.
 
Last month, Gupta was arrested under the provisions of Section 132(1)(a) and 132(1)(i) of the CGST and SGST Act, 2017.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Data centre demand to rise with data use, smart cities: Schneider Electric

Premium

Dilip Buildcon targets near debt-free status by FY28 on stronger orders

Nayara suit against SAP over software service halt in Delhi HC next week

Cipla's US unit recalls 400+ cartons of generic anti-cancer drug: USFDA

Jaquar Group eyes scaling lighting business revenue to ₹1,700 cr in 3 yrs

Topics :Fino Payments BankCompany NewsBanks

First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story