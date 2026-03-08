Fino chief's arrest puts spotlight on program managers, client liability

In Fino’s case, the arrest of its managing director and chief executive officer, Gupta, relates to alleged goods and services tax (GST) evasion by three program managers whose business accounted for roughly eight to 10 per cent of the company’s total annual throughput. This data was shared by Fino in a concall following the CEO’s arrest.
The alleged evasions pertain to transactions carried out by these managers in the real-money gaming segment before the Centre banned the category in August 2025.
“As payment aggregators or banks, the responsibility for any alleged evasion of GST by their merchants does not rest on the financial institution. The only onus of GST is limited to the services rendered by the financial company to a particular merchant,” a source said.