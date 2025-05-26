Monday, May 26, 2025 | 07:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / JioStar, Sony to broadcast Team India's England tours for next two years

JioStar, Sony to broadcast Team India's England tours for next two years

JioHotstar will stream India's 2025-26 England tours while Sony retains TV rights as part of a two-year partnership supported by the England and Wales Cricket Board

This comes at a time when JioHotstar — the combined platform of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema — holds streaming rights for a broad range of cricket events.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JioStar, through its streaming platform JioHotstar, will exclusively stream all matches of India’s tours of England — including Tests, one-day internationals (ODIs) and T20 internationals — while Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) will retain television rights for these events via Sony Entertainment Television, both companies said in a joint statement.
 
As per the agreement, the partnership covers India’s tours of England in 2025 and 2026. The upcoming Test series between the two countries begins on 20 June this year.
 
This comes at a time when JioHotstar — the combined platform of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema — holds streaming rights for a broad range of cricket events, including International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments, the Indian Premier League (IPL), and the Women’s Premier League (WPL). 
 
 
“This collaboration is a win-win for all stakeholders involved — especially Indian cricket fans — and serves the broader sporting landscape,” said Sanjog Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sports and Live Experiences, JioStar. “The combination of JioHotstar’s deep digital footprint with SPNI’s broadcast network will universalise access to India’s tours of England.”
 
Gaurav Banerjee, Managing Director and CEO, SPNI, said, “Backed by the power of the Sony TV network and the digital prowess of JioStar, this first-of-its-kind partnership will hope to redefine cricket coverage. Our deep thanks to our partners in the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) for their support.” 
 

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

