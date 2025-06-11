Home / Companies / News / State Bank of India hires 13,455 junior associates for customer service

State Bank of India hires 13,455 junior associates for customer service

The recruitment is aimed to fill vacancies across 35 states and Union Territories, making it one of the significant hiring initiatives in the industry, the bank said in a press release

SBI has the largest network of 22,937 branches. The bank is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 10:16 PM IST
State Bank of India (SBI) has hired 13,455 junior associates to enhance customer experience at the bank’s branches across the country.
 
“Our total recruitment across categories is about 18,000 people, out of which around 13,500 will be clerical recruitment, 3,000 will be probationary officers and local-based officers. As we onboard this new talent pool, we further aim to strengthen our human resource capabilities by implementing structured skill development programmes aligned with evolving functional and technological requirements,” said CS Setty, chairman, SBI.
The selection process had a preliminary examination, which was held in February and March 2025, followed by the main examination conducted in April 2025. SBI has employees over 236,000 and the bank remains committed to creating meaningful employment and nurturing the next generation of banking professionals, said the press release.
 
SBI has the largest network of 22,937 branches. The bank is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. 
 

Topics :sbiBanksBanking Industry

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

