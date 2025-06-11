State Bank of India hires 13,455 junior associates for customer service

State Bank of India (SBI) has hired 13,455 junior associates to enhance customer experience at the bank’s branches across the country.

The recruitment is aimed to fill vacancies across 35 states and Union Territories, making it one of the significant hiring initiatives in the industry, the bank said in a press release.

“Our total recruitment across categories is about 18,000 people, out of which around 13,500 will be clerical recruitment, 3,000 will be probationary officers and local-based officers. As we onboard this new talent pool, we further aim to strengthen our human resource capabilities by implementing structured skill development programmes aligned with evolving functional and technological requirements,” said CS Setty, chairman, SBI.