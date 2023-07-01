Home / Companies / News / State-owned NMDC iron ore output grows 20% 10.70 MT in April-June

State-owned NMDC iron ore output grows 20% 10.70 MT in April-June

Sales rose to 11.15 MT from 7.66 MT in the year-ago period, registering a 45 per cent rise

Press Trust of India

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 9:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned NMDC has posted 20 per cent growth in iron ore production to 10.70 million tonne (MT) in the first quarter of FY24.

NMDC produced 8.92 MT of iron ore during April-June of FY23, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Sales rose to 11.15 MT from 7.66 MT in the year-ago period, registering a 45 per cent rise.

"NMDC's contribution to the country's economy continues to make massive headway in meeting the increase in the demand for iron ore. Our record of highest ever Q1 and June production and sales since inception resonates with our agile and diligent investments in mine planning, expansion and very efficient human assets," its CMD Amitava Mukherjee said.

Hyderabad-based NMDC (formerly known as National Mineral Development Corporation) under the Ministry of Steel contributes over 17-20 per cent to India's total iron ore production.

Also Read

NMDC hikes iron ore lump rate by Rs 100/tonne; fines Rs 200 per tonne

NMDC increases iron ore lump rates by Rs 200 to Rs 4,300 per tonne

Iron ore miner NMDC exploring lithium reserves in Australia's Perth

NMDC's iron ore production rises 11.42% to 3.51 mn tonnes in April

Goa govt to auction 5 more iron ore mining blocks located in North Goa

Siemens acquires Mass-Tech Controls Private's EV division for Rs 38 cr

PNB partners with Amul to support dealership network under MUDRA scheme

Honda Cars' domestic wholesales declines by 35% to 5,080 units in June

Royal Enfield total sales increases by 26% to 77,109 units in June

Aim is to create one HDFC Bank in every four years: CEO Sashi Jagdishan

Topics :NMDCIron OreQ1 results

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 9:48 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story