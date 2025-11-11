Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Swiggy expands Crew travel and lifestyle app to major metro cities

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Online food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy, which was earlier piloting its travel and lifestyle concierge service Crew, has now expanded the offering to three metro cities — Bengaluru, Mumbai and the National Capital Region of Delhi. The move comes as the company is actively expanding beyond its core business of food delivery and quick commerce.
 
The company had started pilot testing the new app a few months ago. During that stage, while the app was available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, it could only be accessed by invitation. However, users can now avail themselves of its services after paying a subscription fee of Rs 999 for three months.
 
 
According to information on the app, the services that users can access include booking restaurant reservations, curating travel itineraries, organising birthday parties, sourcing gifts, updating documents such as Aadhaar, and booking cabs.
 
In a social media post, Phani Kishan Addepalli, co-founder of Swiggy, referred to Crew as Swiggy’s boldest step yet towards becoming the “operating system” for modern living. He mentioned that consumers have been using the app for planning getaways, exploring gifts, getting watches repaired, or even arranging kid-friendly transfers on overseas holidays.
 
“At Swiggy, our north star has always been to give time, energy and space back for people to do the things they love doing — be it taking care of their kids, picking up a new hobby, watching a cricket match, or anything else really. It’s our ambition to be the operating system that powers your life,” Addepalli wrote.
 
Rohit Kapoor, chief executive officer (CEO) of food delivery at Swiggy, also said that users are increasingly leveraging the app to simplify everyday errands and high-end experiences.
 
Notably, the company had earlier launched a similar service last year called Rare Life, which targeted premium users. However, the service has since been shuttered.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

