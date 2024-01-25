Home / Companies / News / Swiggy planning fresh layoffs; may cut 7% from 6,000-strong workforce

Swiggy planning fresh layoffs; may cut 7% from 6,000-strong workforce

Swiggy plans to reduce its employment by 7 per cent, affecting 400 employees across teams like technology, call centers, and corporate roles

Nandini Singh New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 6:13 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Food and grocery delivery major Swiggy has kicked off another round of layoffs in an effort to cut costs and increase profitability, reported Moneycontrol, citing sources.

Swiggy plans to reduce its employment by 7 per cent, affecting 400 employees across teams like technology, call centres, and corporate roles. The report said the company has around 6,000 employees on its payroll.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Swiggy joins a slew of large internet firms, including digital payments firm Paytm and e-commerce major Flipkart, that have restructured teams to cut costs amid a prolonged downturn in the technology sector.

Earlier in January last year, Swiggy "bid goodbye to 380 talented Swiggsters" as part of its restructuring exercise. The company said that it was an "extremely difficult decision.".

"We're implementing a very difficult decision to reduce the size of our team as a part of a restructuring exercise. In this process, we will be saying goodbye to 380 talented Swiggsters. This has been an extremely difficult decision taken after exploring all available options, and I'm extremely sorry to all of you for having to go through with this," CEO Sriharsha Majety said in an email to employees.

Besides layoffs, Swiggy also saw top-level exits, including Sidharth Satpathy, Dale Vaz, Karthik Gurumurthy, Ashish Lingamneni, Nishad Kenkre, and Anuj Rathi in the current fiscal year (FY24

Also Read

Death Stranding Director's Cut arriving on select Apple devices on Jan 31

Swiggy shareholder Prosus may receive promoter tag in platform's IPO launch

Paytm lays off over 1,000 employees as part of cost-cutting measures

Swiggy enters credit card space, launches co-branded product with HDFC Bank

As startups lay off staff to cut costs, employees head out for job hunt

JSW Group enters defence business; to manufacture military trucks

Adani Green Energy raises Rs 2,337 crore capital through issue of warrants

Adani Power Q3 results: Net profit rises multi-fold to Rs 2,738 crore

Meta sets stricter message settings for teens on Instagram, Facebook

Kinetic Green to launch E-Luna in February, bookings start on January 26

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SwiggylayoffBS Web Reportsstartups in IndiaIndian startupsFood deliveryonline food delivery

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story