Swiggy's new SNACC app now delivering in Noida, Gurugram in 10 minutes

Swiggy, the food and grocery delivery platform, said that its ‘SNACC’ app for delivery of snacks, drinks and meals in 10 minutes is now live in Noida and Gurugram and delivering to a wide range of locations across the two cities. SNACC, which started out in Bengaluru, is now delivering in three key cities across the country.

Customers can choose from a wide range of offerings across food and beverages, including Indian snack favourites (including samosa, puffs, fries and sandwiches), varied flavours and types of popcorn, and healthy breakfast as well as snack options.

The app also has a range of beverages for customers to choose from – tea, coffee, cold beverages like iced coffee, among others. SNACC, launched earlier in 2025, is designed to ensure quick discovery and checkout as well as fast delivery.

“We launched SNACC in Bengaluru early 2025 with the objective of catering to the young, new-age consumers who want to have a quick bite or their favourite cup of coffee. SNACC is designed with simplicity in mind – ensuring that you can find your choice of food or beverage on the app’s homepage, order it and get it delivered to your doorstep in 10 minutes,” said Satheesh Raman, business head, SNACC. “After a great response in Bengaluru, we have now launched our services in Noida and Gurugram – corporate hubs with a large urban population, especially youth. We are confident that we will soon emerge as the go-to app for customers in the two cities. We will continue to add more offerings to our app in the coming times.”

SNACC offers new favourites in food, snacks and beverages from various parts of the world. From Vietnamese iced kaapi, mojito cold brew, to the usual favourites like lemonade, buttermilk and lassi – the customers have a lot of options to choose from. There are also a number of healthy options including a range of protein shakes, salads and fruit bowls (The Whole Truth protein shakes, salads etc.) and bars to choose from. It also offers a variety of desserts for those with a sweet tooth – from brownie to gulab jamun and moong dal halwa.

Launched in January in Bengaluru, Swiggy has designed the SNACC app to reduce the time spent discovering and finding preferred food and quick bites, both frequently ordered categories. SNACC has been scaling up well in the city of Bengaluru and is now available at a majority of locations in the city.

Last year in December, Zomato’s quick-commerce subsidiary, Blinkit, introduced ‘Bistro’, a platform promising delivery of snacks, meals and beverages within 10 minutes. The launch came just a day after rival Zepto unveiled its initiative, the Zepto Cafe.

Zomato has also entered the quick delivery segment by introducing a new feature on its app that allows users to order food with a 15-minute delivery promise. This option appears under a dedicated ‘15 mins delivery’ tab in the Explore section of the app, offering customers a selection of meals that can be delivered within that timeframe. Restaurants located within a 1.5 km radius from the delivery location were included in the 15-minute section.