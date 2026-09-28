Switch Mobility secures order for 840 e-buses for Delhi under PM E-Drive

Hinduja Group firm Switch Mobility on Monday said it has secured an order for 840 electric buses from Antony Road Transport Solutions under the first phase of the Centre's PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-Drive) scheme.

The order comprises 420 9-metre and as many 12-metre AC electric buses for deployment with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Transport Department, Delhi.

With the deployment of electric buses across Delhi's public transport network, the partnership aims to enable efficient passenger movement while contributing to the city's broader sustainable mobility goals, Switch Mobility stated.

The agreements for the deployment have been formalised between Switch Mobility and Antony Road Transport Solutions, marking an important step towards the electrification of public transportation in the national capital, it added.