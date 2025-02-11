TVS Motor Company to invest Rs 2,000 crore in Karnataka, set up GCC centre

TVS Motor Company (TVSM), a leading global automaker in the two- and three-wheeler segment, will set up a global capability centre in Karnataka. It will expand its production and engineering capabilities in Mysuru, build a test track, and set up new company office infrastructure in the state. Sudarshan Venu, managing director, TVS Motor Company, outlined the company’s plan at the inaugural event of the Global Investors Meet (GIM), Invest Karnataka 2025. TVSM signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Karnataka to invest Rs 2,000 crore in the state over the next five years.

"We envision a capability centre that will draw top talent and great ideas, and have research capability to be the birthplace of next-gen bikes,” said Sudarshan Venu. “The office and allied infrastructure will bring together engineers, designers, innovators, AI and ML experts, who will define what is next.”

Sudarshan said TVS Motor has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest two-wheeler company, with 58 million users globally—an achievement that would not have been possible without the guidance of stakeholders in the government.

“As we make progress towards our 2030 goals, the plan that we have outlined today will help deliver impactful solutions in personal and commercial mobility, setting new benchmarks,” Sudarshan added.

TVSM operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Mysuru that employs more than 3,500 people and has an annual production capacity of 1.5 million vehicles. Two-wheelers manufactured at the Mysuru factory fulfil domestic demand and are also exported. Export revenues from the factory exceed Rs 1,200 crore out of a total of Rs 7,600 crore. With the initiatives outlined today, the company aims to double its export and overall revenues from its Mysuru operations.

The company operates two other factories in India—one on the outskirts of Bengaluru, spread over 300 acres in Hosur, and the other at Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh.