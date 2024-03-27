Home / Companies / News / UltraTech to buy 26% stake in O2 Renewable for green energy needs

UltraTech to buy 26% stake in O2 Renewable for green energy needs

The cement maker company has entered into an energy supply agreement and share subscription and shareholders agreement with O2 Renewable Energy

This will help the Aditya Birla Group firm meet green energy needs, optimise energy costs and comply with regulatory requirements for captive power consumption under electricity laws.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 8:25 PM IST
UltraTech Cement on Wednesday said it will acquire 26 per cent equity of O2 Renewable Energy, a company engaged in the generation and transmission of renewable energy.

This will help the Aditya Birla Group firm meet green energy needs, optimise energy costs and comply with regulatory requirements for captive power consumption under electricity laws.

The cement maker company has entered into an energy supply agreement and share subscription and shareholders agreement with O2 Renewable Energy.

"The acquisition is for the purposes of meeting the company's green energy needs, optimising energy cost and complying with regulatory requirements related to captive power consumption under electricity laws," UltraTech said in a regulatory filing.

On the equity investment, the company said it would be a cash consideration of up to Rs 15.68 crore and expects to complete it within 180 days from the signing of the agreement.

Topics :UltraTechrenewable energyenergy sectorGreen energy

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 8:24 PM IST

