Vodafone Idea and Ericsson tie up for deploying additional capex

India’s third-largest carrier Vodafone Idea and Swedish telecom network equipment provider Ericsson have deepened their partnership to modernise postpaid services of the carrier and augment the telco’s upcoming networks.

In a statement on Monday, the companies said Ericsson will deploy cloud-native ‘Ericsson Charging’ to support and expand its postpaid subscriber segment and “deliver innovative postpaid offers”. Vi intends to broaden its higher-paying postpaid customer base. As part of its larger Rs 45,000-crore capex plan to deepen network coverage and reduce customer churn, the carrier will use Ericsson’s equipment to strengthen its network footprint through the deployment and integration of new network sites, capacity augmentation and coverage expansion. The companies did not divulge the financial details of the partnership.

These efforts will lead to enhanced indoor coverage, improved data capacity and support Vi’s ongoing efforts for expanding 5G and 4G connectivity. Announcing the deepening of the partnership, the release said that since 2024, Ericsson has deployed new 5G and 4G sites, layer additions on existing sites and high-performance small-cell towers across 10 circles. “Vodafone Idea… has expanded its strategic partnership with Ericsson to modernise its postpaid services while supporting its ongoing network expansion across the country,” it said. The deal expands Ericsson’s existing footprint in Vi’s prepaid subscriber segment to include the postpaid business as well, making the telecom equipment company a major pan-India supplier of online charging solutions for both prepaid and postpaid customers.