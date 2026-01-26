Waaree Renewable to buy 55% in Associated Power Structures for ₹1,225 crore

Waaree Renewable Technologies (WRTL) announced on Monday that its board has approved the acquisition of a 55 per cent stake in Associated Power Structures (ASPL), a power transmission and distribution company, for Rs 1,225 crore.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by April 30, 2026, subject to fulfilment of agreed conditions, the company said in a statement. After completion of the transaction, ASPL will become a subsidiary of WRTL, the listed engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) arm of the Waaree Group.

“This acquisition is a decisive step forward in Waaree’s journey towards becoming a fully integrated energy transition company. Associated Power Structures brings deep domain expertise, execution strength, and a proven track record that complements Waaree’s renewable portfolio,” WRTL CFO Manmohan Sharma said.

Founded in 1996, ASPL operates in power transmission, telecom, renewable energy and railway electrification, with a presence in India and select global markets. The company has a manufacturing capacity of 108,000 tonnes annually across two integrated facilities in Gujarat. It reported a turnover of Rs 1,226 crore for FY25.

For WRTL, in-house transmission and distribution capabilities enhance execution certainty, optimise project timelines, and strengthen delivery for utility-scale renewable projects, the company said. Global M&A advisory firm Singhi Advisors acted as the strategic and financial advisor to the company.