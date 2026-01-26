With GenAI, billing models more outcome-based: TP India head Maneesh Daga

Can you share some examples of how you have moved up the value chain?
First, AI is embedded in live delivery and not pilots from a TP standpoint. AI is integrated into day-to-day work both in customer experience and operations of global capability centres (GCCs). Some of those include automating quality checks, intelligent routing, and real time insights, which are delivering measurable productivity gains. The second is the whole workforce model where AI supports agents and supervisors to decide on their next best action, sentiment detection, and coaching cues, which were earlier more human-led. Today I’m partnering predictive models to do that. And third, workforce-management automation is eliminating transactions. It is changing the revenue mix because low-value transactional work is getting reduced by high-margin work around customer experience. The upper end services, which are the GCC services, are coming up. They are helping us evolve from repetitive tasks to more AI-augmented support, which will have an impact on revenue per person.