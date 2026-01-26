With GenAI, billing models more outcome-based: TP India head Maneesh Daga

French business process outsourcing company (BPO) Teleperformance, now rebranded TP, with about 90,000 employees in India, counts the country among its most profitable and high-growth markets. TP India head Maneesh Daga , who joined the company last year, says in a video interview to Avik Das that BPO companies are shifting from low-end work to higher-end outcome-driven projects with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

AI is not only helping us to automate what we used to do but it is also helping us to shift to measurable business outcomes. Operating behaviour has become more predictive because there is a set of data that you look at and then understand it better. So we can think about more demand forecasting, skill-based routing and early detections of things from a delivery standpoint. But we are also moving up the value chain because clients are expecting us to deliver more insights and automation. Scale in TP is important because you are embedding AI in your operating model. So, we are deploying a lot of that in different functions.