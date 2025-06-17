Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rising incomes boost hopes of India's lower middle class, survey finds

Rising incomes boost hopes of India's lower middle class, survey finds

Home Credit India's latest survey finds rising income, digital adoption, and focus on education driving optimism among lower-middle-class Indians despite financial pressures

money, salary, income, middle class

On average, families in the segment earn about ₹33,000 a month and spend ₹20,000 on essentials. (Photo/Pexels)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s lower middle class households are confident about achieving their key financial goals within the next five years, according to the third edition of Home Credit India’s survey, The Great Indian Wallet 2025. 
Nearly 73 per cent of the respondents showed optimism in the company’s Financial Well-Being Index. The “future expectations” score of this index remains strong at 59, which, according to the lender, indicates that rising prices have not shaken consumers’ long-term confidence. 
  People are feeling more positive, thanks in part to rising household incomes. This year, 57 per cent of respondents said their household earned more, up from 52 per cent in 2024. “When we started ‘The Great Indian Wallet Study’ in 2023, we sought to understand the financial pulse of India. What we discovered was a nation of quiet revolutionaries — millions of households transforming constraints into stepping stones, challenges into opportunities,” said Ashish Tiwari, chief marketing officer, Home Credit India. “This year’s findings reveal something extraordinary: despite economic headwinds, India’s lower middle class is more optimistic, more digital, and more determined than ever before,” he said. 
 
 
  ‘The Great Indian Wallet 2025’ surveyed 3,000 consumers aged 18 to 55 across 17 locations — Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Pune and nine Tier-II cities — between February and April 2025. Quotas ensured representation of lower middle class households (monthly income ₹25,000 ₹45,000), covering roughly two thirds of the national population by income bands.

Also Read

Cars, auto industry

India's car-centric growth is driving the middle class to frustration

Paris Olympics 2024 3000m steeplechase final

Best of BS Opinion: Union Budget 2025 aims to clear multiple hurdles

income tax

Union Budget 2025: 9 out of 10 taxpayers will now pay zero income tax

P Chidambaram

'Bihar bias, ignored key sectors': P Chidambaram slams Union Budget 2025

Nirmala Sitharaman Budget

Best of BS Opinion: India's Budget menu: Bold flavours or comfort food?

 

Balancing income, expenses remains a tightrope

On average, families in the segment earn about ₹33,000 a month and spend ₹20,000 on essentials. Yet saving is proving harder: only half of the respondents managed to put money aside, down from 60 per cent last year. Signs of stress include the 12 per cent who reported borrowing simply to meet basic needs. 
But regional disparities persist. Metropolitan residents enjoy higher pay packets (₹36,000) but shoulder bigger bills (₹23,000), while Tier-II households make do with ₹30,000 in income and ₹17,000 in expenses. Meanwhile, financial responsibility within families is broadening, with men now contributing 74 per cent of household outlays and GenZ members chipping in 61 per cent.
 

Groceries still rule, education surges

Groceries remain the single largest budget item, swallowing 29 per cent of monthly outgo — 12 percentage points more than a year ago. But education is the fastest rising priority: spending on schooling jumped 34 per cent and now claims 19 per cent of the wallet, underlining parents’ determination to secure a better future for their children. GenX respondents devote the most to education, at 22 per cent of their monthly spending.   
 

Aspirations reshape discretionary spends

Lifestyle choices are shifting from conspicuous consumption to value driven experiences. Local travel is the new indulgence, with 31 per cent of households taking short trips at least once a month — GenZ accounts for nearly half of these jaunts. Fashion purchases remain common (39 per cent), but that share has fallen 20 percentage points, suggesting a swing to need based buying. Emerging categories such as fitness memberships (7 per cent) and over the top (OTT) content subscriptions (6 per cent) hint at a broader quest for personal enrichment.
 

Digital leap — and digital risks

Digital tools are also becoming indispensable. Around 63 per cent of respondents say apps and online platforms make it easier to chase financial goals. Online retail now handles 51 per cent of purchases, up nine points in a year, and digital loan applications are neck and neck with offline channels at 50 per cent. Unified Payments Interface (UPI) remains the gateway to this ecosystem, used by four in five consumers. 
Although many people are aware of online financial frauds, a significant number still store sensitive information on their phones. And some have already faced financial losses. These findings highlight the urgent need for better digital literacy and safer financial habits.
 

Affordable credit fuels rising aspirations

Entrepreneurship, home ownership and children’s education top the aspiration chart. More than a quarter of respondents (28 per cent) view affordable credit as the crucial enabler, and two thirds believe it will speed up their journey. Anxiety remains around rising education costs (18 per cent) and inadequate emergency savings (15 per cent), and 58 per cent actively seek financial advice — especially women, who link better job prospects to family prosperity.

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

LIVE news updates: Cong carrying out 'false' propaganda on Census 2027 out of frustration, says BJP

Rain, Delhi Rains, New Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Cloudy skies over Delhi as IMD forecasts heavy rain in next few hours

Kamal Haasans' Thug Life 2025

'Rule of law demands it': SC backs Thug Life movie release in Karnataka

Congress president DK Shivakumar with brother DK Suresh party's victory in the Karnataka Assembly (Photo: ANI)

ED summons D K Suresh in Aishwarya Gowda 'fraud' case; deposition on Thurs

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

India cannot afford to be divided over languages, says VP Dhankhar

Topics : middle class BS Web Reports Average income income

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECanada Uncovers 62 cases of immigrationDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon