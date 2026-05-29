Customising for customers? Issues in 5G slicing spark net neutrality debate

Telecom-service provider Vodafone Idea on Thursday took on Airtel’s priority postpaid plans based on 5G slicing, which is a method of compartmentalising a carrier’s network for putting it to specific use.

Vodafone Idea, which stands third among the three principal telecom players, took to social media with the slogan “Sabko Equal Network ka Vaada and Everyone is a Priority”, which implies that the same quality of service should be made available to everyone and not a certain set of users.

“At Vi, we believe that every customer deserves a fair and consistent network experience. Offering preferential speeds or services based on the user’s profile raises questions on equity and principles of an equal digital ecosystem,” Vodafone Idea Chief Marketing Officer Avneesh Khosla said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement has brought out the divergence between carriers as to whether a certain set of users can be promised better service through a specific plan.

It has also triggered examination from multiple quarters, including the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, Department of Telecom (DoT) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). This is about whether the plan conflicts with the net neutrality rules of non-discrimination or if the quality of service of prepaid users is being degraded.

What is Airtel’s priority postpaid plan?