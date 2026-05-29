Customising for customers? Issues in 5G slicing spark net neutrality debate

If it’s simply progress in technology, why has it triggered the net neutrality policy debate?
“Airtel’s plan in question does not violate net neutrality because it does not discriminate between different types of internet content, services, platforms, etc. It is not a specialised service either, for which net-neutrality rules have separate provisions,” said Mahesh Uppal, director (policy, regulation, and strategy), Com First India, an advisory firm.
A sector expert added: “The key test is whether specific applications, websites, or content providers are being favoured or discriminated against. If prioritisation is user tier-based rather than being content-based, it is not essentially a net-neutrality violation.”