TollBit is about monetising AI bot traffic, says cofounder and CEO

India is a new market for us and we are at 20 publishers here currently. (TollBit came to India in September 2025). Publishers get paid anywhere from a few hundred dollars a month to tens of thousands. It depends on the kind of property they are and how much leverage they have.

Our pitch to publishers is the process of anyone trying to pay you today happens at the speed of humans. It needs to happen at the speed of AI. You cannot negotiate for months over a contract having lawyers going out to dinners. It needs to be fully programmatic. Every single site on TollBit gets a TollBit subdomain. We integrate with every single CDN (content delivery network) and cybersecurity tool so when the bots get detected, they are forwarded to that TollBit subdomain. If www is where the humans go to read content, the TollBit subdomain is where the bots get redirected to. The (AI) developer tells us what they are building, what their website is and register their user agents so that we can authenticate those. They have to put in their their payment details. We have their credit card information and do the billing as they consume content.