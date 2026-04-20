We'll grow both our liabilities & assets, but with quality: Tonse, Banodkar

Banodkar: Growth in retail banking was in single digits for the last few quarters. But if you see the momentum here, it has only been improving. And we have always said in retail there were certain products — just using the lens of asset quality and using the lens of profitability, we had recalibrated some of the growth in these products. Over the last two or three quarters, we have been clear which products we are growing. If you now look at the disbursement run rate, it is strong. If you now see the sequential growth rate in retail banking, you look at March, when we declared that the growth rate was already at 4 per cent. This gives us the confidence that if this momentum continues, when we look at FY27, we should clearly be a double-digit growth engine, even in retail.