With AI, GitHub aims to have a billion software developers: Kyle Daigle

In the earlier days, we talked about the waterfall model for SDLC. We write all the specifications and then we go to the next step, all the way down to production. I think when we are building software with agents the steps are no longer clearly defined. You don’t finish code and then go to test it. Instead there is an agent testing it in the background as you’re writing it. It is really about how you define the steps — when the steps can now happen concurrently, instead of consecutively. We talk about build, deploy and operate in this new model because it tends to be where our focus is. While I am building, it is running tests in the background and checking if any new requirements are needed. The essence is developers are no longer doing one task and handing it to the next person. Instead, they’re able to move more quickly and get more done across the SDLC. What developers are experiencing is SDLC is now more overlapping and the stages are not as distinct as they once were.