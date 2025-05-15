Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 09:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godfrey Phillips Q4 results: Profit up 30% at ₹279.61 cr, expenses down 43%

The company's revenue from contracts with customers increased by 74 per cent to ₹1,880 crore in the Q4 FY25

In FY25, the company’s revenue from operations grew by 38 per cent to ₹6,767.49 crore, compared to ₹4,903.33 crore reported in FY24. Photo: Shutterstock

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

Godfrey Phillips India Limited has reported ₹279.61 crore profit after tax (PAT) in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, up 29.98 per cent from last year's ₹215.12 crore profit. 
Revenue from contracts with customers jumped 74 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,880.22 crore in Q4FY25, up from ₹1,079.94 crore reported in Q4FY24.
  The revenue from operations decreased 41 per cent to ₹1,106.64 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, it was ₹1,887.79 crore in the Q4FY24. Similarly, the total income declined 40 per cent to ₹1,171.48 crore in the Q4FY25, from the ₹1,965.44 crore total income in the Q4FY24. On the expense front, Godfrey Phillips reported a 43 per cent decrease in total expenses at ₹947.63 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹1,663.92 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24. 
For the full financial year, the company posted a 21.31 per cent increase in net profit, reaching ₹1,072.31 crore, up from ₹883.97 crore in FY24.  In FY25, the company’s revenue from operations grew by 38 per cent to ₹6,767.49 crore, compared to ₹4,903.33 crore reported in FY24. 
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd has announced a final dividend of 3,000 per cent, translating to ₹60 per equity share of face value ₹2 each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).
 
  In the fourth quarter of FY25, revenue from the Cigarettes, Tobacco and related products segment rose 73.8 per cent to ₹1,865.89 crore, compared to ₹1,073.56 crore reported in Q4FY24.  For the financial year FY25, revenue from the Cigarettes, Tobacco and related products segment grew by 38.6 per cent to ₹6,689.56 crore, up from ₹4,831.21 crore reported in FY24.

First Published: May 15 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

