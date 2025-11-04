Adani Ports Q2 profit rises 27% to ₹3,109 crore on higher cargo volumes

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported a 27.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its profit at Rs 3,109 crore, amid a 12 per cent growth in the cargo handled during the same period.

What drove Adani Ports’ profit growth in Q2FY26?

The profit, however, missed the Bloomberg analysts’ poll estimate of Rs 3,256 crore. APSEZ’s revenue during the quarter grew 29.7 per cent to Rs 9,167 crore, primarily due to increased revenues from its logistics and marine businesses. The revenue beat the analysts’ estimate of Rs 9,124 crore.

APSEZ’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) during the quarter stood at Rs 5,550 crore, up 27 per cent Y-o-Y. The company’s other income surged 174 per cent in Q2FY26 to Rs 836 crore. Its expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 6,103 crore, up 37.65 per cent Y-o-Y.

How much cargo did APSEZ handle this quarter? APSEZ handled 124 million tonnes of cargo in Q2FY26, driven by growth in rail and container volumes. In the first half of the current financial year, APSEZ handled 244 million tonnes of cargo, up 11 per cent Y-o-Y. Its all-India market share improved to 28 per cent in H1FY26 from 27.3 per cent in H1FY25. In the first half of FY26, APSEZ’s revenue rose 25.07 per cent to Rs 18,293 crore, supported by higher logistics and marine revenues. Its profit during the same period was Rs 6,423 crore, up 15.57 per cent Y-o-Y.

What did the company’s leadership say about the performance? Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director and chief executive officer, said the logistics and marine businesses have continued their growth trajectory. “Our performance is a testament to the success of various operational efficiency and capital optimisation initiatives,” he said. Which segments saw the highest growth? APSEZ’s logistics revenue in H1FY26 stood at Rs 2,224 crore, up 92 per cent, while marine operations witnessed a 213 per cent Y-o-Y rise in revenue to Rs 1,182 crore. International ports delivered a lifetime-high H1 revenue of Rs 2,050 crore in H1FY26, led by strong performance at Haifa Port (Israel), the operational commencement of Colombo West International Terminal (Sri Lanka), and Container Terminal 2 operations at Dar es Salaam (Tanzania). Domestic ports’ revenue in H1FY26 stood at Rs 12,488 crore.