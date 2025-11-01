Q2 results today: JK Cement, Tata Chemicals, SBFC Finance, 24 more on Nov 1

JK Cement, Tata Chemicals, SBFC Finance, Urban Company, Netweb Technologies, Orient Cement, Triveni Glass and Azad Engineering are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q2 results today include GHCL Textiles, Transcorp International, Josts Engineering Company, Incap, Indraprastha Medical, and Andhra Petrochemicals.

Bank of Baroda Q2 highlights: Profit dips 8.2% to ₹4,809 crore

Bank of Baroda (BoB) reported an 8.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit to ₹4,809 crore for the July–September quarter (Q2FY26), mainly due to lower non-interest income after a one-off recovery last year.

ALSO READ: BoB Q2 profit dips 8% to ₹4,809 cr as non-interest income declines The results were announced post market hours on Thursday, with the bank’s stock closing 2.05 per cent higher at ₹278.30 on the BSE. Net interest income (NII) rose 2.7 per cent to ₹11,954 crore, while the net interest margin (NIM) eased to 2.96 per cent from 3.11 per cent a year earlier. However, NIM improved sequentially from 2.91 per cent in Q1FY26. Vedanta Q2 profit falls 59% on exceptional losses Mining and metals major Vedanta Ltd reported a sharp 58.69 per cent Y-o-Y drop in consolidated net profit to ₹1,798 crore for Q2FY26, weighed down by exceptional losses.

ALSO READ: Vedanta's consolidated net profit plunges 59% to ₹1,798 crore in Q2FY26 The company had posted an exceptional gain of ₹1,160 crore in the same quarter last year. The latest quarter included a ₹1,407 crore write-off at its Talwandi Sabo Power (TSPL) unit following a Supreme Court order dated August 19. Though a review petition is pending, the company has treated the amount as non-recoverable. It also incurred a ₹660 crore settlement cost with SEPCO Electric Power Construction Corporation. Revenue for the quarter rose 5.94 per cent to ₹39,868 crore, supported by improved commodity realisations. Market highlights from October 31 Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Friday amid broad-based selling. The Sensex fell 466.75 points (0.55 per cent) to 83,938.71, while the Nifty50 dropped 155.75 points (0.60 per cent) to 25,722.10.

Except BEL, L&T, TCS, ITC, and SBI, most index heavyweights ended in the red. NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 also declined 0.45 per cent and 0.48 per cent, respectively. ALSO READ: BS BFSI Summit: Stock-picking, patience key as market turns bottom-up On the sectoral front, only Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Oil & Gas gained, while Nifty Metal and Nifty Media slumped over 1 per cent each. Market breadth was weak, with 1,806 stocks declining and 1,266 advancing on the NSE.