Bandhan Bank shares slip 3% as deposits falter in Q1 update; details here

Bandhan Bank shares slip 3% as deposits falter in Q1 update; details here

Bandhan Bank shares fell 3 per cent after it reported a decline in its CASA deposits in the first quarter

Bandhan Bank fell over 3 per cent on Friday

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Shares of Bandhan Bank fell over 3 per cent on Friday after the company reported a decline in its CASA deposits in the first quarter of the current financial year. 
 
The lender's stock fell as much as 3.2 per cent during the day to ₹178 per share, the steepest intraday decline since May 20 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 1.7 per cent lower at ₹180.8 apiece, compared to a 0.03 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:20 AM. 
 
Shares of the company fell for the second day on Friday, and currently trade at 1.5 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 13 per cent this year, compared to a 7.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Bandhan Bank has a total market capitalisation of ₹29,029.70 crore.
 

Bandhan Bank Q1 business update

The lender reported a decline in its low-cost deposit base in the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26), with the CASA (current account and savings account) ratio falling to 27.06 per cent from 33.37 per cent a year ago and 31.37 per cent in the March 2025 quarter. 
 
CASA deposits fell 5.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹41,859 crore and declined 11.8 per cent sequentially. In contrast, retail term deposits rose sharply by 33.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹63,658 crore.

Total deposits grew 16.1 per cent on-year to ₹1.54 lakh crore, while bulk deposits increased 19.6 per cent to ₹49,147 crore. Retail deposits, including CASA, rose 14.6 per cent to ₹1.05 lakh crore, making up 68.22 per cent of the total deposit base.
 
Loans and advances stood at ₹1.33 lakh crore as of June 30, 2025, registering a 6.4 per cent increase year-on-year but a 2.5 per cent decline compared to the March 2025 quarter.  

Bandhan Bank Q4 FY25 results 

The bank's loans and advances grew 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹137,902 crore in Q4FY25 as compared to ₹124,721 crore a year ago. Its current account savings account (CASA) deposits for the quarter under review stood at ₹47,436 crore as compared to ₹50,151 crore a year ago, a fall of 5.4 per cent. 
 
Meanwhile, Bandhan Bank's retail deposits grew 11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹104,153 crore as compared to ₹93,801 crore a year ago. Bank's CASA ratio for the fourth quarter stood at 31.4 per cent as compared to 37.1 per cent.

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

