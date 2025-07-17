Among other companies expected to declare their Q1 results are 360 ONE WAM, LMW, Ceat, Clean Science & Technology, Newgen Software Technologies, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, and Waaree Renewable Technologies.

However, on a Y-o-Y basis, both revenue and profit are expected to see modest growth of 0.72 per cent and 7.88 per cent, respectively.

They also anticipate a contraction in margins, driven by the prevailing decline in interest rates.

Market overview for July 17

After a volatile session, Indian equity benchmark indices ended with modest gains on July 16, amid ongoing earnings season jitters and concerns over a potential India–US trade deal.

Recovering from early losses, the BSE Sensex closed at 82,634.48, up 63.57 points or 0.08 per cent, while the Nifty50 ended nearly flat at 25,212.05, gaining 16.25 points or 0.06 per cent.

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to be driven today, July 17, by a combination of factors, including Q1 earnings, institutional flows, IPO activity, and mixed global cues. Investors are expected to stay cautious amid the ongoing Q1 earnings season and recent swings in global equity markets.