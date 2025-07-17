Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results today: Axis Bank, Wipro, Jio Fin, Ceat among 37 firms on July 17

Q1 results today: Axis Bank, Wipro, Jio Fin, Ceat among 37 firms on July 17

Q1 FY26 company results, July 17: LTIMindtree, HDFC AMC, Indian Hotels, Polycab India, and Tata Communications are scheduled to release their April-June quarter earnings reports today

National stock exchange, NSE
Sensex and Nifty are likely to be driven today by a combination of factors, including Q1 earnings, institutional flows, IPO activity, and mixed global cues | Image: Bloomberg
Apexa Rai New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Axis Bank, Wipro, Jio Financial Services, Ceat, LTIMindtree, HDFC Asset Management Company, Indian Hotels Company, Polycab India, and Tata Communications are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Thursday.
 
Among other companies expected to declare their Q1 results are 360 ONE WAM, LMW, Ceat, Clean Science & Technology, Newgen Software Technologies, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, and Waaree Renewable Technologies.

Axis Bank Q1 result preview

Axis Bank is set to kick off the earnings season for the banking sector with its results for the quarter ended June. Analysts polled by Business Standards expect the private lender to report low single-digit growth in net profit on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis for the April–June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26), owing to an increase in bad loans and subdued loan growth.
 
They also anticipate a contraction in margins, driven by the prevailing decline in interest rates. 

Wipro Q1 result preview

Analysts expect information technology (IT) major Wipro to report muted first-quarter earnings, in line with its peers, due to weak demand and tariff-related uncertainty. Revenue is expected to dip 1.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹22,121.30 crore, according to consensus estimates tracked by Business Standard. Wipro’s net profit is projected to fall over 9 per cent sequentially to ₹3,239.75 crore, amid a decline in margins.
 
However, on a Y-o-Y basis, both revenue and profit are expected to see modest growth of 0.72 per cent and 7.88 per cent, respectively.

Market overview for July 17

After a volatile session, Indian equity benchmark indices ended with modest gains on July 16, amid ongoing earnings season jitters and concerns over a potential India–US trade deal.
 
Recovering from early losses, the BSE Sensex closed at 82,634.48, up 63.57 points or 0.08 per cent, while the Nifty50 ended nearly flat at 25,212.05, gaining 16.25 points or 0.06 per cent.
 
Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to be driven today, July 17, by a combination of factors, including Q1 earnings, institutional flows, IPO activity, and mixed global cues. Investors are expected to stay cautious amid the ongoing Q1 earnings season and recent swings in global equity markets. 
US President Donald Trump has indicated that a trade deal with India could follow a similar pattern to that with Indonesia, which will attract a 19 per cent tariff, hinting that India, too, may face tariffs exceeding 10 per cent under the proposed interim pact. 
At around 7:34 am, GIFT Nifty futures were up 49 points at 25,280, signalling a flat to mildly positive start for the domestic indices.
 
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 17

  1. 360 ONE WAM LTD
  2. ABM Knowledgeware Ltd
  3. Alok Industries Ltd
  4. AXIS Bank Ltd
  5. Ceat Ltd
  6. Clean Science and Technology Ltd
  7. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
  8. Heritage Foods Ltd
  9. Ind Bank Housing Ltd
  10. Indian Hotels Company Ltd
  11. Integra Engineering India Ltd
  12. Jio Financial Services Ltd
  13. Jupiter Infomedia Ltd
  14. LMW Ltd
  15. LTIMindtree Ltd
  16. Mishka Exim Ltd
  17. Morarka Finance Ltd
  18. MSR India Ltd
  19. National Standard (India) Ltd
  20. Navkar Corporation Ltd
  21. Newgen Software Technologies Ltd
  22. Nikki Global Finance Ltd
  23. Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd
  24. Polycab India Ltd
  25. Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd
  26. Route Mobile Ltd
  27. Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd
  28. Shoppers Stop Ltd
  29. Shree Rajiv Lochan Oil Extraction Ltd
  30. South Indian Bank Ltd
  31. Sungold Capital Ltd
  32. Sunteck Realty Ltd
  33. Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd
  34. Tata Communications Ltd
  35. Vimta Labs Ltd
  36. Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd
  37. Wipro Ltd
 

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

