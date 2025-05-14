NIIT MTS Q4 profit down 10.4% at ₹48.7 cr, revenue up 7.9% to ₹429.7 cr

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd (NIIT MTS) on Wednesday reported 10.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 48.7 crore for March quarter FY25.

It had logged a profit of Rs 54.4 crore in the year-ago period, as per a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review came in 7.9 per cent higher at Rs 429.7 crore in the quarter.

On a quarter-over-quarter basis, profit fell 21 per cent, while revenue rose 2.6 per cent.

While the quarter was marked by heightened uncertainty and volatility, the firm saw continued momentum in new customer acquisition and wallet share expansion across most customer segments, NIIT MTS CEO Sapnesh Lalla said.

For full FY25, profit recorded a growth of 6.7 per cent to reach Rs 227.5 crore. Revenue increased 6.4 per cent to Rs 1,653.2 crore.

During the fiscal, NIIT MTS secured 10 new global Managed Training Services (MTS) contracts and broadened the scope of 6 existing agreements, according to a company statement.

Furthermore, the company renewed 9 contracts within the year. The company ended the year with 93 MTS customers and revenue visibility of $390 million (against $335 million last year), it said.

NIIT MTS Vice Chairman & MD Vijay K Thadani said customers are adopting GenAI based L&D solutions at scale.

"In line with our AI first approach, we will continue to make disproportionate investments to strengthen our unique position as a strategic leader in Managed Learning Services," he said.

NIIT MTS's employee count at the end of FY25 stands at 2,410.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share.

Shares of NIIT Learning Systems settled 3.51 per cent higher at Rs 372.90 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.