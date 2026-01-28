L&T Q3FY26 results: Profit falls 4% to ₹3,215 crore on Labour code costs

Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,215 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), down 4.3 per cent from ₹3358.84 crore during the same period last year. On a sequential basis, net profit declined by 18.1 per cent from ₹3926.09 crore.

The company attributed the decline in profit to one-time costs arising from the implementation of the new Labour codes. "The company posted a recurring profit after tax (PAT) of ₹4,406 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, registering an year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 31 per cent. The total consolidated PAT for the quarter at ₹3,215 crore includes a one-time material provision of ₹1,191 crore towards employee benefits arising from the implementation of the new Labour codes," the company said in a BSE filing.

The company said that its consolidated order book as on December 31, 2025, stood at ₹733,161 crore, reflecting a 30 per cent growth Y-o-Y. International orders constituted 49 per cent of the overall order book. L&T's revenue from operations for the quarter rose 10.49 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹71,449.7 crore, from ₹64,667.78 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue increased 5.1 per cent from ₹67,983.53 crore. "We have witnessed another landmark quarter for the Company as we posted our highest ever quarterly order inflow. For the first time, the quarterly order inflow in our Projects & Manufacturing (P&M) portfolio has exceeded the ₹1 trillion mark - a clear reflection of our capabilities and the inherent strength of our business model," said S N Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director of L&T.