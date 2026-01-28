Associate Sponsors

Maruti Suzuki Q3FY26 results: Profit up 4.1% to ₹3,879.1 cr, sales jump 21%

Maruti Suzuki's revenue from sales for the quarter rose 29.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹47,537.2 crore from ₹36,805.1 crore. Sequentially, revenue was up 18.4 per cent from ₹40,138.7 crore

Shares of Maruti Suzuki were trading 2.3 per cent lower at ₹14,886.5 apiece on the BSE at 3:13 pm, following the announcement of the results. Photo: Shutterstock
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 3:45 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,879.1 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), up 4.1 per cent from ₹3,726.9 crore during the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit increased by 15.8 per cent from ₹3,349 crore.
 
The company said that net profit was impacted by a one-time cost of ₹593.9 crore on account of the new Labour Codes.
 
The automaker's revenue from sales for the quarter rose 29.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹47,537.2 crore from ₹36,805.1 crore. Sequentially, revenue was up 18.4 per cent from ₹40,138.7 crore.
 

Maruti Suzuki Q3 sales

The company said that the revenue growth was driven by a strong recovery in the Indian car market following the goods and services tax (GST) reform, with the small car segment leading the momentum. In Q3FY26, MSIL recorded the highest-ever domestic sales of 564,669 units as compared to 466,993 during the same period last year.
 
"Out of this increase, the small car segment in the 18 per cent GST bracket accounted for 68,328 units," the company said. MSIL's total sales for the quarter stood at 667,769 units, up 18 per cent Y-o-Y, while exports grew 3.9 per cent to 103,100 units.
 
Shares of Maruti Suzuki were trading 2.3 per cent lower at ₹14,886.5 apiece on the BSE at 3:13 pm, following the announcement of the results.
 

Maruti Suzuki Q3FY26 results highlights

  • Revenue from sales: ₹47,537.2 crore
  • Consolidated net profit: ₹₹3,879.1 crore
  • Earnings per share: ₹123.38 (basic and diluted)
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

