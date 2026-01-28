ACC Q3FY26 results: Net profit slumps 63% to ₹404.25 cr; revenue jumps 22%

Cement maker ACC Ltd on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit declined 63 per cent year-on-year to ₹404.25 crore in the December quarter of FY26.

The company recorded a profit of ₹1,091.79 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from ACC, now a part of Adani Cement.

However, revenue from operations rose 21.7 per cent to ₹6,391.17 crore in the December quarter, which is the highest-ever quarterly revenue. It was at ₹5,251.70 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

This was "highest ever quarterly revenue" which was "driven by higher premium product", which was up 33 per cent on a YoY basis.

Total expenses of ACC were at ₹6,114.34 crore in the December quarter, up 16.84 per cent year-on-year. ACC's revenue from the cement business was at ₹6,028.98 crore, up 6.54 per cent, compared to ₹5,658.58 crore recorded in the December quarter a year ago. During the reporting quarter, ACC sales volume was 11.3 million tonnes (MT) "achieving its highest-ever quarterly sales volume." The company said its revenue from Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) was up 42.86 per cent at ₹492.18 crore in the December quarter. This was the "highest ever quarterly RMC volume" at 0.97 million M3 (million cubic metres), up by 36 per cent YoY.

Total income, which includes other income, was at ₹6,540.55 crore, up 16.37 per cent. Whole-Time Director & CEO Vinod Bahety said: "We have sustained our growth momentum with another strong quarter, delivering our highest-ever quarterly volumes." Higher trade and premium cement sales, alongside continued expansion in RMX, have supported better realisations than industry peers and strengthened our market position in core regions, he said. During the quarter, Adani Cements Ltd, the parent entity, announced the amalgamation of ACC into Ambuja Cements along with its subsidiaries, which will establish a unified 'One Cement Platform'. "The proposed integration into the One Cement Platform is expected to accelerate both efficiency and growth, enabling deeper synergies across procurement, manufacturing and distribution once statutory approvals are completed," said Bahety.