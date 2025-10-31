Friday, October 31, 2025 | 02:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mphasis Q2FY26 results: PAT rises 10.8% to ₹469 cr; revenue at ₹ 3,902 cr

Seen sequentially, profit and revenue rose by 6.18 per cent and 4.53 per cent, respectively | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT solutions provider Mphasis on Friday reported a 10.79 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 469 crore for the July-September quarter.

The company had reported a net profit (attributable to equity owners of the company) of Rs 423.3 crore in the year-ago period, according to regulatory filings. 

The Bengaluru-headquartered company's revenue from operations rose 10.34 per cent to Rs 3,901.91 crore in Q2 FY26, as against Rs 3,536.14 crore in Q2 FY25.

Seen sequentially, profit and revenue rose by 6.18 per cent and 4.53 per cent, respectively.

 

Our early, focused investments in AI have positioned Mphasis as a strategic partner for clients navigating their transformation journey. Another strong quarter of total contract value (TCV) wins of USD 528 million is a testimony to our AI first approach delivering business outcomes, across diverse industries., said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mphasis. As much as 87 per cent of the deal wins were in new-gen services, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025November Bank Holiday ListThryoid Disorder Fact CheckQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
