Home / Markets / News / Sebi imposes ₹25 lakh penalty on MCX for disclosure lapses on payments

Sebi imposes ₹25 lakh penalty on MCX for disclosure lapses on payments

Sebi fines MCX ₹25 lakh for not disclosing ₹222 crore in payments to 63 Moons during delays in shifting to its new trading platform developed by TCS

Sebi

Sebi also acknowledged that taking legal action against 63 Moons could have led to a sudden termination of services, potentially disrupting MCX’s operations.

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has imposed a penalty of ₹25 lakh on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for lapses in disclosures regarding quarterly payments made to 63 Moons Technologies for extending services on its Commodity Derivative Platform (CDP), ahead of a planned shift to a new platform developed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
 
While the regulator dropped several other allegations outlined in a show-cause notice issued in October 2023 against the exchange and its management, Sebi found violations of disclosure norms.
 
MCX paid ₹222 crore across three quarters—between October 2022 and June 2023—to 63 Moons for continuing services after the end date of their agreement. The TCS platform was not yet ready for deployment. Sebi noted that these payments were not disclosed in press releases or in the notes to MCX’s quarterly financial results, resulting in delayed disclosure to stakeholders.
 
 
The payments made to 63 Moons exceeded the exchange’s annual profit of ₹118 crore for the financial year 2021–22. 
 
MCX cited uncertainty around the transition to the new CDP, attributing delays to the complexity of the project and pandemic-related disruptions. Sebi also acknowledged that taking legal action against 63 Moons could have led to a sudden termination of services, potentially disrupting MCX’s operations.
 
“Faced with a dilemma—damned if you do, damned if you don’t—MCX went ahead with the choice of a temporary extension of services, for which 63 Moons extracted its pound of flesh. While the losses to MCX were substantial, it had to be ensured, at any cost, that the exchange and its Clearing Corporation functioned without any disruptions,” Sebi whole-time member Ashwani Bhatia stated in the order.

Topics : SEBI MCX Securities and Exchange Board of India 63 moons technologies

