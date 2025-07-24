Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 04:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
VSCO doubles down on image filters with its 'Capture' camera app for iPhone

VSCO doubles down on image filters with its 'Capture' camera app for iPhone

VSCO Capture app is now available on Apple App Store for iOS. It is essentially a camera app with its iconic image filters built-in for real-time previews and manual controls for granular settings

VSCO Capture app

VSCO Capture app (Image: AppStore)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Visual Supply Co. (VSCO) has introduced an iPhone camera app called Capture, integrating its signature image filters directly into the photography process. Unlike traditional apps that apply filters in post, VSCO Capture lets users preview and apply filters and effects in real time before taking a photo or video. The app is now available for free download on the Apple App Store.

VSCO Capture: What’s new

Live presets before you shoot

The app offers 58 real-time VSCO presets, including film-inspired styles and modern filters co-developed with professional photographers. Users can see exactly how their photo will look before they press the shutter – removing the guesswork from post-editing. 
 

Manual camera controls

Capture includes manual control over key settings such as:
  • Shutter speed
  • Exposure
  • White balance
  • ISO
  • Focus
It also supports RAW and ProRAW formats for added flexibility in editing. Quick-access toggles make it easy to adjust flash and resolution while shooting.

Apply film effects in real time

A highlight feature is the ability to apply Bloom and Halation effects in real time. These effects replicate the soft haze and glowing light bleed of vintage film photography. The cinematic look is customisable, letting users tweak intensity, size, and range to suit their style – from subtle shimmer to bold, dreamlike glow.

Syncs with main VSCO app for deeper edits

Photos captured in VSCO Capture automatically sync with the main VSCO app, where users can access the platform’s full editing toolkit. From there, images can be posted directly to a user’s VSCO profile or shared across other social platforms.
 

Topics : cameras Apple iphone users Apple iOS

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

