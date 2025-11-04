Nexus Select Trust Q2FY26 NOI rises 14% as retail consumption surges

Nexus Select Trust, India’s only retail real estate investment trust (Reit), posted a 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its net operating income (NOI) to Rs 429 crore for Q2FY26 amid a 16 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consumption.

What drove Nexus Select Trust’s Q2 performance?

The Reit’s tenant sales stood at Rs 3,500 crore, up 16 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by growth across categories including fashion, jewellery, beauty and personal care, electronics, and entertainment.

The Reit also declared a distribution of Rs 333 crore (Rs 2.198 per unit), marking a 10 per cent Y-o-Y increase. Since its listing, Nexus Select Trust has cumulatively distributed Rs 3,010 crore, or Rs 19.85 per unit.

How much does the Reit distribute and why? According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Reits are required to distribute at least 90 per cent of their taxable income. Reit distributions are returns that may comprise dividends, interest, amortisation of debt received from special purpose vehicles, other income, or a combination of these components. How strong was leasing and occupancy during the quarter? During the quarter, the Reit re-leased 0.23 million square feet of retail space. Occupancy across its portfolio stood at 97 per cent for the tenth consecutive quarter since listing, it noted.