NMDC Q3FY26 results: Net profit drops 8% to ₹1,747 crore as expenses rise

The company's total income, however, rose to ₹7,983.38 crore from ₹6,942.92 crore in the same quarter a year ago, posting a rise of about 15 per cent

NMDC
Photo: X@nmdclimited
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
NMDC Ltd on Tuesday posted around 8 per cent fall year-on-year in consolidated net profit to ₹1,747.01 crore in the December quarter, impacted by higher expenses.

It had reported a net profit of ₹1,896.66 crore in the October-December period of preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income, however, rose to ₹7,983.38 crore from ₹6,942.92 crore in the same quarter a year ago, posting a rise of about 15 per cent.

NMDC saw expenses rising to ₹5 608.54 crore from ₹4 359.07 Q3FY25.

The board also approved an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2025-26.

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is India's largest iron ore producing entity.

Topics :NMDCQ3 resultsCompany News

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

