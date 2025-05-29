Samvardhana Motherson Q4 results: Net profit rises 19% at ₹1,050 cr

Samvardhana Motherson International's consolidated net profit rose by 19 per cent year on year (YoY) to reach ₹1,050 crore in the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2025, fueled by strong sales growth.
During the same quarter of the previous fiscal year (2023–24), the company had reported a net profit of ₹879 crore.
Revenue from operations for the January–March period increased to ₹29,317 crore, up from ₹27,666 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier, according to an exchange filing.
"Our performance demonstrates the resilience and adaptability of our business. Leveraging our strong engineering and manufacturing expertise, we are well-equipped to meet our customers' needs, positioning us for long-term sustainable growth," Motherson Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said.
For the full fiscal year 2024–25, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,803 crore, reflecting a 40 per cent year on year rise compared to ₹2,716 crore in 2023–24. Revenue for the year rose to ₹1,13,663 crore from ₹98,692 crore in the previous fiscal.