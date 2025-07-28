Monday, July 28, 2025 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Green Q1 FY26: Net profit rises 60% at ₹714 cr, revenue up 31%

Adani Green Q1 FY26: The profit surged on account of an increase in operational capacity and energy sales

Adani Green Energy on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹713 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), marking a significant 60 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹446 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, the profit surged 210 per cent from ₹230 crore in Q4 FY25.   
The company's revenue from operations for Q1 FY26 rose to ₹3,312 crore, up 31 per cent YoY from ₹2,528 crore in the quarter that ended June 30. Sequentially, the company posted a 24.2 per cent increase compared to ₹2,666 crore in the previous quarter, Q4 FY25. 
The growth is primarily backed by greenfield capacity addition of 4.9 gigawatt (GW), deployment of advanced renewable energy (RE) technologies, superior plant performance and deployment of new capacities in resource-rich sites in Khavda, Gujarat and Rajasthan, the company said in a BSE filing. Adani Green’s operational capacity rose 45 per cent YoY to 15.8 GW, with 4.9 GW added over the past year. Energy sales surged 42 per cent to 10,479 million units, surpassing the total annual sales recorded in FY22.
 
 
The energy firm's expenses increased 25.2 per cent for the quarter, coming in at ₹3,050 crore from ₹2,437 crore in Q1 FY25. On a sequential basis, expenses were up 12.5 per cent from ₹2,711 crore in Q4 FY25.
   

Topics : Adani Green Energy Q1 results BS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

