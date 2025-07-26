Q1 results today: Kotak Mahindra, IDFC First Bank among 38 firms on July 26

Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, Whirlpool of India, and ZEN Technologies are scheduled to announce their earnings report for Q1FY26 today.

A host of other companies are also expected to declare their Q1 results today include Balkrishna Industries, Affle 3I, Rainbow Children's Medicare, SBFC Finance, Lodha Developers, and Jain Irrigation Systems.

Q1 results highlights from July 25

Revenue from operations grew 3.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,837 crore, compared to ₹6,627 crore a year ago. The growth in profit and revenue was driven by strong performance in the consumer healthcare and generic segments. On a sequential basis, revenue rose 3.6 per cent, while net profit increased by 6.2 per cent.

SAIL: Steel Authority of India Ltd Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) posted a net profit of ₹744.6 crore for Q1FY26 , registering a sharp year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase of over 810 per cent from ₹81.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹25,921.8 crore, up from ₹23,997.8 crore in Q1FY25. The strong growth in profit was driven by improved operational performance and higher realisations. Sequentially, however, net profit declined from ₹1,251 crore in the previous quarter (Q4FY25), while revenue dropped by 12 per cent from ₹29,316.1 crore. Market close highlights from July 25 Indian stock markets ended sharply lower on Friday, July 25, dragged down by weakness in the Bajaj twins — Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv — along with other heavyweight counters.