Q1 results today: Kotak Mahindra, IDFC First Bank among 38 firms on July 26

List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 22
- 3P Land Holdings Ltd
- Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd
- Affle 3I Ltd
- Archidply Industries Ltd
- AYM Syntex Ltd
- Balkrishna Industries Ltd-$
- Chembond Chemicals Ltd
- Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd
- Cil Securities Ltd
- Coral Newsprints Ltd
- Creative Castings Ltd
- Dolphin Medical Services Ltd
- Gagan Gases Ltd
- Howard Hotels Ltd
- IDFC First Bank Ltd
- Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Jayant Agro Organics Ltd
- Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd_DVR
- Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd
- Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
- Lodha Developers Ltd
- Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd
- Moneyboxx Finance Ltd
- Premier Energies Ltd
- Rainbow Children's Medicare Ltd
- Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd
- Regency Fincorp Ltd
- Relic Technologies Ltd
- Rishab Special Yarns Ltd
- SBFC Finance Ltd
- SKP Securities Ltd
- SMC Global Securities Ltd
- Stratmont Industries Ltd
- TCC Concept Ltd
- Vandan Foods Ltd
- Whirlpool of India Ltd
- ZEN Technologies Ltd
- ZF Steering Gear India Ltd-$
