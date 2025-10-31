Friday, October 31, 2025 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Vedanta's consolidated net profit plunges 59% to ₹1,798 crore in Q2FY26

Vedanta's consolidated net profit plunges 59% to ₹1,798 crore in Q2FY26

The exceptional loss included a write off of ₹1,407 crore in Talwandi Sabo Power (TSPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Vedanta, in pursuant to a Supreme Court order dated in August 19

Vedanta

(Photo: Reuters)

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 10:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mining major Vedanta’s consolidated net profit plunged by 58.69 per cent on year to ₹1,798 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2FY26), dragged down by exceptional losses booked during the period under review.
 
The company had reported a net exceptional gain of ₹1,160 crore in the second quarter of the previous financial year (Q2FY25).
 
The exceptional loss included a write off of ₹1,407 crore in Talwandi Sabo Power (TSPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Vedanta, in pursuant to a Supreme Court order dated in August 19.
 
A review petition by TSPL is pending in the court, but the amount has been considered non recoverable. On the other hand, it also includes a settlement payment of ₹660 crore to SEPCO Electric Power Construction Corporation. Its revenue rose by 5.94 per cent to ₹39,868 crore in the quarter under review.
 
 
According to the company’s earnings release, revenue was driven by higher London Metal Exchange (LME) premia and forex (foreign exchange) gain, partly offset by lower volume.

Also Read

Vedanta

Sebi puts Vedanta Group's Sterlite Electric public listing on hold

Vedanta

Vedanta raises $500 mn via bond issuance to repay near-term obligations

The shares of aluminium manufacturers rallied on Monday on the back of a sharp rise in the price of the lightweight metal over the weekend, following China's announcement that it will withdraw export tax rebate for the commodity.

Vedanta, Hindalco, Nalco breakout as LME aluminium prices soar; what next?

Vedanta share price in focus

Vedanta shares advance 3% on ₹1-trillion Odisha investment plan

Anil Agarwal

Vedanta to invest ₹1 trn more in Odisha, add 100K jobs across three plants

 
“This has been largely driven by cost reduction efforts and supported by metal prices, while on volumes, we could have done better. (Referring to a 13 per cent jump in profit after tax before exceptional items on a year-on-year basis in Q2 and 12 per cent growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) in Q2 YoY),” Arun Misra, executive director of Vedanta, told Business Standard.
 
Misra said that the second half of FY26 (H2FY26) across all of Vedanta’s operations is expected to be good, due to better weather conditions after the monsoon.
 
“The supply chain is more stable, and a good temperature (low temperature) for the metal and mining business is always more productive this time of year. We always see H2 (in terms of FY26) performance-wise quite tilted towards being 30 to 40 per cent better than H1. We will see higher volumes in H2, and typically with higher volumes and longer run hours, you have less expenditure for shutdown and other one-time expenditures that go into the plant, which results in a lower cost of operation. So, we can expect better results in the second half than in H1,” he highlighted.
 
On the company’s expected demerger into five separate entities, Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil and Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Iron and Steel, and Vedanta, Ajay Goel, chief financial officer (CFO), Vedanta, said that the next hearing before the NCLT on November 12 is expected to be the conclusive one.
 
“We are on the final stage of the demerger. Our earlier commitment for the demerger to conclude by the end of March 2026; that timeline does not change,” he said, adding that the company’s guidance on profitability for the full financial year remains at about $6 billion, or around ₹53,000 crore. One main area that the company is focusing on is investing capital for volume augmentation.
 
Goel emphasised that the company’s net debt to Ebitda ratio stands at 1.37 times, improving from 1.49 times last year. As of September, Vedanta’s net debt is at ₹62,063 crore, as per its release.
 
In the aluminium business, the company reported the highest ever quarterly and half-yearly metal production at 617 kilo tonnes (KT) and 1,222 KT respectively, as per its investor presentation. Zinc’s mined metal production in the first half of FY26 was 523 KT, with salable silver production in the Q2 being 144 metric tonnes (MT), lower in line with lead production.
 
In Zinc’s international business, Vedanta reported higher production by 44 per cent on year, led by the Gamsberg mine’s performance, the investor presentation stated.
 
On the acquisition of bankrupt Jaiprakash Associates (JAL), Goel said that the company will fund the acquisition via its internal cash accruals.
 
“It (the acquisition) is in early days. We have already got approval from the Competition Committee of India. The COC is still voting. That must reach a conclusion by mid-November. Now, the NPV (net present value) of the entire funding is about ₹12,500 crore and that is over five to six years. Looking at Vedanta’s strength of the balance sheet and our operating free cash flows, JAL’s acquisition will be funded through our internal cash,” he said.

More From This Section

Bank of Baroda

BoB Q2 profit dips 8% to ₹4,809 cr as non-interest income declines

Bharat Petroleum

BPCL Q2 net profit more than doubles to ₹6,442 crore; revenue up 2.54%

BPCL

BPCL Q2 results: Net profit jumps 169% to ₹6,443 cr, revenue rises 3%

Vedanta

Vedanta Q2 profit falls 38% on exceptional item, revenue rises 6%

ACC, ACC Cements (Photo: IndiaMART)

Tax reversal, strong volumes power ACC's 460% profit jump in Q2FY16

Topics : Vedanta Q2 results Metals & minerals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 10:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon