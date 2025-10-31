BoB Q2 profit dips 8% to ₹4,809 cr as non-interest income declines

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda’s (BoB) net profit declined 8.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,809 crore in the July–September 2025 quarter (Q2 FY26), due to a drop in non-interest income, particularly recoveries. The lender had booked one-off gains from a corporate account recovery in the year-ago quarter (Q2 FY25).
The Mumbai-based bank’s shares ended 2.05 per cent higher, closing at Rs 278.30 on the BSE. The results were announced after market hours.
NII rises 2.7 per cent; NIM narrows year-on-year
Net interest income (NII) rose 2.7 per cent to Rs 11,954 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 11,637 crore in the same quarter a year earlier. The net interest margin (NIM) declined 15 basis points to 2.96 per cent in Q2 FY26 from 3.11 per cent a year ago. Sequentially, however, NIM improved from 2.91 per cent in Q1 FY26.
D Chand, managing director and chief executive officer, BoB, said NIM is expected to remain range-bound in the third quarter and pick up in Q4 FY26. The bank has guided for NIM in the 2.85–3.0 range for FY26.
Non-interest income drops 32 per cent; recoveries decline sharply
The bank’s non-interest income, comprising treasury, fees, commissions, and recoveries, fell 32 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,515 crore in Q2 FY26. Recoveries from written-off accounts dropped sharply to Rs 493 crore from Rs 2,525 crore in Q2 FY25.
“Going forward, the recoveries would be about Rs 750 crore and treasury income would be Rs 1,000–1,200 crore in a quarter,” Chand said during a virtual media interaction.
Rs 400 crore floating provision created ahead of ECL adoption
Provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) declined sharply to Rs 883 crore in Q2 FY26, down from Rs 1,733 crore a year ago. The bank made a floating provision of Rs 400 crore in preparation for the shift to the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) regime from April 2027, Chand said. The total floating provision now stands at Rs 1,000 crore, according to the Q2 FY26 financial statement.
Loan growth led by retail; corporate book expands modestly
BoB’s advances grew 11.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 12.78 trillion in Q2 FY26. Retail advances grew 17.6 per cent Y-o-Y, while the corporate loan book expanded by just 3 per cent.
Chand said credit growth is expected to be 11–13 per cent in FY26. “The GST reforms have created robust demand for loans in the retail segment, including auto loans, which are expected to grow at 18–20 per cent. The corporate loan book is likely to expand 10–11 per cent, supported by a sanctioned pipeline of Rs 40,000 crore and Rs 25,000 crore under discussion,” he added.
CASA ratio dips; asset quality improves further
Total deposits grew 9.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 15 trillion. The share of low-cost current account and savings account (CASA) deposits declined to 38.42 per cent at the end of September 2025, down from 39.52 per cent a year earlier.
The bank’s asset quality improved, with gross NPAs falling to 2.16 per cent in September 2025 from 2.50 per cent in September 2024. Net NPAs declined to 0.57 per cent from 0.60 per cent over the same period. The provision coverage ratio (PCR), including written-off accounts, stood at 93.21 per cent in September 2025, compared with 93.61 per cent a year ago.
Strong capital adequacy maintained
The bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.54 per cent, with the Common Equity Tier-1 (CET-1) capital at 13.36 per cent as of September 2025.