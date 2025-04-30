Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / AM/NS India Q1 results: Ebitda down 67.6% to $101 mn, sales drop 20.2%

AM/NS India Q1 results: Ebitda down 67.6% to $101 mn, sales drop 20.2%

ArcelorMittal said that the first phase of AM/NS India's expansion at Hazira to 15 mt was "on track", with completion expected by the end of 2026

ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steelmaker, reported quarterly Ebitda of $1.58 billion, down 19.2 per cent from the year-ago period at $1.96 billion
Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 6:45 PM IST
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) on Wednesday reported a 67.6 per cent drop in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) at $101 million in the January-March quarter from $312 million last year. This was due to lower steel shipments and unfavourable market conditions.
 
Sequentially, Ebitda was 24.1 per cent lower from $133 million in the December quarter.
 
Sales during the quarter stood at $1.45 billion, down 20.2 per cent from the year-ago period at $1.81 billion. The company said that sales decreased by 8.6 per cent from $1.6 billion in the previous quarter primarily due to a 12 per cent decline in steel shipments.
 
Shipments were impacted by planned maintenance and unfavourable market conditions which have been subsequently addressed by safeguard measures, it added.
 
Steel shipments in the quarter were at 1.88 million tonne (mt), falling 6.6 per cent lower than the year-ago period. Steel production at 1.68 mt was down by 15.1 per cent a year back.
 
ArcelorMittal said the first phase of AM/NS India’s expansion at Hazira to 15 mt was “on track” with completion expected by the end of 2026.

Further plans were under development to build a 2.5 mtpa compact strip production mill to increase Hazira production capacity to 18 mtpa, the company said.
 
ArcelorMittal, the world’s second largest steelmaker, reported quarterly Ebitda of $1.58 billion, down 19.2 per cent from the year-ago period at $1.96 billion.
 
Sales of $14.8 billion were lower than $16.28 billion last year. Steel shipments at 13.6 mt was near-flat compared to 13.5 mt in the same period last year.
 
The global steelmaker cautioned about trade disruptions. In a statement, ArcelorMittal’s Chief Executive Officer, Aditya Mittal, said heightened uncertainty around the terms of global trade is hurting business confidence and risks causing further economic disruption if not quickly resolved.
 
However, he said, it was encouraging that governments around the world were committed to supporting their domestic manufacturing industries. 
 
"In the US, Section 232 tariffs are supporting higher prices and spreads, and in Europe the Steel and Metals Action Plan is a much needed and important signal that Europe will take action to support strategically important industries like steel from unfair competition,” he added.
 
First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

