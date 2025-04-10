Muted growth expected for TCS in Q4

ALSO READ: TCS Q4 Preview: IT major to post muted revenue growth, margin gains likely India’s largest IT services firm, TCS, is anticipated to report subdued revenue and profit growth for Q4 FY25, largely due to seasonal factors and a slowdown in key projects. Analysts tracking the company expect revenue to decline by 1.51 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹63,009.75 crore. A key factor contributing to this dip is the ramp-down of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) project, though a resurgence in demand from developed markets may help partially offset the decline, according to analysts.

Market review

On Wednesday, Indian stock markets witnessed a sharp decline as investor sentiment was rattled by escalating US-China trade tensions. The Sensex plummeted by 380 points, while the Nifty 50 shed 137 points. Mid and small-cap stocks suffered steeper losses, leading to an estimated ₹3 trillion erosion in investor wealth. The growing uncertainty surrounding global trade disputes has contributed to significant volatility across financial markets worldwide.

Wall Street, however, saw a major turn around with the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 7.9 per cent to close at 40,608.45, while the S&P 500 jumped 9.5% to 5,456.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index saw an even stronger gain of 12.2 per cent, closing at 17,124.97. This happened after US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs against select nations. The announcement came after Indian markets had closed trading for the day.

Indian financial markets will remain closed on April 10 on the occasion of Shri Mahavir Jayanti. Trading will resume on April 11.

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on April 10