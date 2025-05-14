Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Max Financial Services stock jumps 4%, hits 52-week high post Q4 results

Max Financial Services stock jumps 4%, hits 52-week high post Q4 results

Max Financial Services stock jumped over 4 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹1,351 on Wednesday

With most negatives priced in, worst seems over for Max Financial investors

Max Financial Services shares jumped 4% after Q4 results

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Max Financial Services share price today: Shares of Max Financial Services (MFSL) jumped over 4 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹1,351 on Wednesday after the company reported in-line fourth quarter (Q4 FY25) performance, led by strong execution at its life insurance unit, Axis Max Life. 
 
At 2:30 PM, the MFSL stock was trading at ₹1,340.70, up 3.9 per cent from the previous day's close of ₹1,290.1 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 index was trading at 24,629.10 levels, up 50.75 points or 0.2 per cent. The stock has surged over 15 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹46,269.54 crore.
 
 
Max Financial Services Q4 FY25 results update
The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹31.31 crore in the quarter under review against a net loss of ₹44.05 crore during the year-ago period. However, the company's sales fell 16.87 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹12,375.7 crore compared to ₹14,887.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. 
 
For the full FY25, the company's consolidated net profit declined 3.78 per cent to ₹327.21 crore in the reported quarter as against ₹340.08 crore during the year-ago period. Sales declined 0.23 per cent to ₹46,468.91 crore in Q4 FY25 from ₹46,575.62 crore during the year-ago quarter.

According to analysts at brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), Max Financial reported strong sequential growth in VNB (Value of New Business) margin due to a sequential decline in share of ULIPs (Unit Linked Insurance Plans), while the share of non-PAR savings improved Q-o-Q during Q4 FY25.
 
For Q4 FY25, VNB came in at ₹882 crore, up 8 per cent from ₹820 crore in the year-ago period. VNB margin improved by 45 basis points to 29.02 per cent.  
 
"The proprietary channel maintained a strong growth trajectory, led by agency, cross-sell, and e-commerce. Persistency trends improved across cohorts," the brokerage said.
 
About Max Financial Services
Incorporated in February 1988, Max Financial Services, which operates as a holding company for Max Life Insurance Company, is involved in the business of investments and providing management advisory services. Focused on life insurance, it actively manages Axis Max Life Insurance Company, India’s largest non-bank, private life insurance company. Axis Max Life Insurance is a joint venture between Max Financial Services and Axis Bank. Apart from life insurance, it also offers health, pension, and annuity plans. It offers child protection, retirement, savings, and growth plans to individuals and groups.

