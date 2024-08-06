3M India Q1 results: Net profit jumps 22% to Rs 157 cr as expenses ease

3M India reported on Tuesday a 22 per cent jump in its first-quarter profit, as a decrease in total expenses helped lift the diversified products maker's bottomline.

The company, which makes everything from 'Post-it' notes to power tools, reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 157 cr ($18.7 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from Rs 129 cr a year earlier.

Total expenses declined 4 per cent during the reported quarter, primarily due to a decrease in employee benefit expenses and depreciation charges.

3M India, the Indian arm of the US-based industrial conglomerate 3M Co, said its safety and industrial segment - which contributes 32 per cent to the total revenue - saw a slight rise in revenue.