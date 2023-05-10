





For FY23, the board has recommended paying a final dividend of Rs 24 per share. The total revenue from operations increased 10.4 per cent YoY to Rs 58,335.15 crore. The engineering behemoth Larsen & Toubro recorded a 10 per cent year-over-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter, coming in at Rs 3,987 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), the measure of consolidated operational profit for the March quarter, increased 5 per cent YoY to Rs 6,833 crore while margin shrank by 60 basis points to 11.7 per cent. The topline increased by 17 per cent year over year to Rs 1.83 trillion for FY23, while the bottom line increased by 21 per cent to Rs 10,471 crore.

A 3 per cent increase in orders came in for the quarter, totaling Rs 76,099 crore. 47 per cent of the quarter's total order inflows, or Rs 36,046 crore, were from overseas.