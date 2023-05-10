Home / Companies / Results / L&T Q4 results: PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 3,987 cr, dividend at Rs 24 a share

The total revenue from operations increased 10.4 per cent YoY to Rs 58,335.15 crore

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 5:41 PM IST
The engineering behemoth Larsen & Toubro recorded a 10 per cent year-over-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter, coming in at Rs 3,987 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
For FY23, the board has recommended paying a final dividend of Rs 24 per share.

For FY23, the board has recommended paying a final dividend of Rs 24 per share.

The topline increased by 17 per cent year over year to Rs 1.83 trillion for FY23, while the bottom line increased by 21 per cent to Rs 10,471 crore.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), the measure of consolidated operational profit for the March quarter, increased 5 per cent YoY to Rs 6,833 crore while margin shrank by 60 basis points to 11.7 per cent.

A 3 per cent increase in orders came in for the quarter, totaling Rs 76,099 crore. 47 per cent of the quarter's total order inflows, or Rs 36,046 crore, were from overseas.

Order inflows increased by 19 per cent to Rs 2.30 trillion in FY23, evenly dispersed across different market categories.
38 per cent of the entire order inflows, or Rs 86,523 crore, were international, the company said.

First Published: May 10 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

