AI-powered startup Irame.ai raises $1 million from SenseAI Ventures

The funds will help the Gurugram-headquartered firm in enhancing operations in audit automation, anomaly detection, and enterprise compliance

The investment will aid the company to scale impact and make AI-driven audit intelligence the new standard for governance and risk management. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 6:49 PM IST
Irame.ai, an AI-powered enterprise productivity and audit intelligence platform, has raised $1 million (about Rs 8.4 crore) in funding from SenseAI Ventures.

The funds will help the Gurugram-headquartered firm in enhancing operations in audit automation, anomaly detection, and enterprise compliance, a company statement said.

"With this funding, Irame.ai will scale its AI-driven audit intelligence across enterprises, expand its capabilities, and set new benchmarks for governance and compliance automation in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape," it said.

The investment will aid the company to scale impact and make AI-driven audit intelligence the new standard for governance and risk management, Irame.ai Co-founder & CEO Kapil Arora said.

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

