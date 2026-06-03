Coralogix raises $200 million as AI drives demand for observability tools

Coralogix, the US-based data and artificial intelligence (AI) platform for observability, said it has raised $200 million in a Series F funding round. The round was co-led by Advent, CPPIB and Greenfield, with participation from Brighton Park Capital, taking the company’s total funding to $550 million.

“AI is fundamentally changing the way enterprises operate, and observability is quickly evolving into a core layer of business intelligence,” said Alek Ferro of Advent. “Coralogix has consistently stayed ahead of that transformation, building a platform designed for the scale, speed and complexity of the agentic era.”

In India, Coralogix has around 100 employees and is growing at 50 per cent year-on-year. The company serves several customers in the country, including Kotak Mahindra Bank, JioStar, SonyLIV and Delhivery, among others.

Coralogix also works closely with its partner Onnivation, which has been collaborating with the company for the past eight years. The company has an established India entity and a data centre in the country. Coralogix said it plans to further invest in its security research teams across India and Israel and expand its expert services capabilities in the region. The funding comes as AI reshapes the observability market. AI-powered applications are generating telemetry data at volumes, speeds and levels of complexity beyond what many traditional monitoring platforms were designed to handle. At the same time, AI agents are increasingly being used by enterprise users and engineering teams to answer production questions, investigate incidents and explain anomalies.