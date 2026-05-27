From hyperloop to orbit: The IIT alumni who want to see through clouds

On the commercial side, Singh said revisit rates could improve from roughly once a week initially to daily, or every six hours, with the planned constellation. Weekly imaging, he noted, is already commercially viable for use cases such as agriculture monitoring, where daily coverage is not essential. Profitability, he said, should improve significantly from second-generation satellites onward.
Backed by over $20 million in total investment, GalaxEye's supporters include Speciale Invest, Mela Ventures, Infosys, Ideaforge, and Rainmatter, the investment arm of Zerodha.
The competitive landscape is demanding. GalaxEye's rivals include Iceye, valued at about $2.8 billion and Maxar Technologies, with significant market share— companies with established contracts and infrastructure.