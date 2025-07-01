Swiggy unveils '99 Store' for budget-friendly meals in 175 cities

Food delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday announced the launch of the 99 Store, a new range of offerings on its application (app). The section, which features quickly prepared dishes, offers single meals at a flat price of ₹99. The store is currently available to users in more than 175 cities, including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Lucknow, Vadodara, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Patna, Surat, Bhopal, Dehradun, Mysuru, and Ludhiana. ALSO READ: Why jamun seed powder is called a superfood for managing diabetes “The 99 Store is aimed at making everyday meals more affordable and accessible. The app features single meals priced at just ₹99, specially curated to meet the needs of price-conscious users and provide affordable options to high-frequency GenZ consumers,” the company said in a statement.

Under this section, users can get free delivery via the Eco Saver delivery mode only if the item ordered (individually or in total with other items) equals ₹99. “The offering also uses Swiggy’s Eco Saver delivery mode to ensure cost efficiency while maintaining reliable service quality,” it added. The various dishes available under this category include rolls, biryani, cakes, pasta, pizzas, burgers, dosa, idli, shakes, pastries, salad, sweets, and other items. Speaking about the new initiative, Rohit Kapoor, chief executive officer of Swiggy Food Marketplace, said, “At ₹99, this isn’t just a price point — it’s a promise. A promise that good food can be both affordable and accessible, especially for our younger customers. The 99 Store is our way of making sure daily meals don’t burn a hole in your wallet. We’ve worked closely with our restaurant partners and delivery teams to make everyday meals more affordable without cutting corners.”

Not just Swiggy, but Zepto Café also has a section where users can buy quick-prep items, including instant noodles, vegetable puffs, samosas, and bun maska, on its platform priced under ₹99. Unlike Swiggy’s 99 Store, Zepto Café delivers food in under 10 minutes. On both platforms, the meals priced at ₹99 refer only to the item value, not the overall billing amount. For instance, via Swiggy’s 99 Store, Business Standard ordered a corn and vegetable sandwich with an item value of ₹79. However, the total billing amount was nearly double, at ₹150. It included a delivery fee of ₹50 for a 2.5-kilometre distance and goods and services tax (GST) of ₹21.