Myntra deploys AI at scale as rivals intensify fashion ecommerce push

The competition is real. Nykaa, long dominant in beauty, posted 26 per cent revenue growth to Rs 10,022 crore in FY26, crossing $1 billion in revenue, and is making a hard play into fashion. Amazon India, Reliance's Ajio and quick commerce apps are also encroaching on fashion delivery times. Myntra, which controls an estimated 35 to 40 per cent of India's organised online fashion market, has recently widened its lead over rival apps in daily active users, and is expanding into quick commerce and new markets including Singapore and Malaysia.
In a joint interview, chief technology officer Pramod Adiddam and chief product officer Lakshminarayan Swaminathan discussed how far the AI push extends, and what it means for the sellers and employees whose jobs are changing alongside it.