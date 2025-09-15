Home / Companies / Start Ups / Swiggy rolls out 'Toing' app in Pune amid rising food delivery rivalry

Swiggy has introduced a new standalone food delivery app, Toing, in Pune to cater to students and young professionals with affordable meals as competition in the sector intensifies

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 3:49 PM IST
As competition in India’s food delivery market heats up with new entrants such as Rapido’s Ownly, Swiggy has introduced a standalone app, Toing. The app, currently offering food delivery services in Pune, marks the platform's latest attempt to diversify in the affordable segment.
 
Unlike the main Swiggy app, Toing has a sharper focus on curated restaurant selections, streamlined ordering, simplified user journeys, and comparatively lower pricing. The app assures users that restaurant prices are similar to offline rates.
 
According to a person aware of the development, the new app targets students, the Gen Z population, and those who have recently joined the workforce. “The Pune location is chosen because it is an education hub and a less explored market as far as food delivery is concerned, while Bangalore is a saturated one,” the person said. The app is aimed at consumers with lower incomes, seeking to provide meals at affordable prices.
 
An email sent to Swiggy remained unanswered.
 
The app lists items priced below Rs 99 as well as those that can be delivered in under 30 minutes. Items available include cakes, burgers, pasta, sandwiches, sweets, ice creams, pizzas, biryani, dosa, kebabs, parathas, noodles, and pastries. The Swiggy app also has a Rs 99 store, which showcases meals priced at Rs 99 or less.
 
This reporter placed identical orders from the same outlet in Pune using both Toing and Swiggy’s main app. For an item priced at Rs 189, the final payable amount on Toing was Rs 210 (Rs 189 item value + Rs 9.45 restaurant GST + Rs 12 platform fee). On Swiggy, the same order cost Rs 238 (Rs 189 item value + Rs 23 restaurant packaging + Rs 10.6 restaurant GST + Rs 14.99 platform fee). Both platforms offer free delivery on orders above Rs 99.
 
However, for an order worth Rs 89 (under Rs 99), Toing’s final cart value stood at Rs 124 (Rs 89 item value + Rs 19 delivery fee + Rs 4.45 restaurant GST + Rs 12 platform fee). On Swiggy, the total came to Rs 193 (Rs 89 item value + Rs 35 delivery fee + Rs 23 restaurant packaging + Rs 5.6 restaurant GST + Rs 14.99 platform fee + Rs 25 rain fee).
 
Overall, Toing did not levy a restaurant packaging fee, while Swiggy did. Toing’s platform fee was lower at Rs 12, compared to Rs 14.99 on the main app, and the GST charged by restaurants on Swiggy was higher. Notably, in the second order (below Rs 99), Swiggy added a Rs 25 rain fee, whereas Toing did not impose any such charge.
 
Swiggy has another standalone app called Snacc, which also offers food delivery. However, while Snacc uses a micro-kitchen model and includes private labelling, Toing partners with restaurants and offers meals priced between Rs 99 and Rs 149, the person added.
 
According to data available on the Play Store, the Toing app has more than 500 downloads. It is live on the Play Store and App Store. Business Standard sent an email to Swiggy, but the company did not respond till the time of going to press.
 
As a segment, food delivery growth has largely remained sluggish. However, in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), Swiggy's gross order value (GOV) rose to Rs 8,086 crore from Rs 7,347 crore in the last quarter (Q4 FY25). It was slightly higher earlier in Q3 FY25 at Rs 7,436 crore.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Swiggy Food delivery Pune Food delivery in India

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

