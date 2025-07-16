Home / Companies / Start Ups / QpiAI raises $32 million from Avataar, NQM to build quantum computers

Bengaluru-based QpiAI raises $32 million to build utility-scale quantum systems as India pushes ahead in emerging technologies through public and private backing

Dr Nagendra Nagaraja, chief executive and founder of QpiA
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:02 PM IST
Indian quantum computing startup QpiAI secured $32 million in Series A funding led by Avataar Ventures and India’s National Quantum Mission, as the company races to deliver utility-scale quantum systems for enterprise clients.
 
The Bengaluru-based firm has developed full-stack quantum hardware and software, already delivering applications in materials science and drug discovery to global enterprises. Led by former Nvidia and Qualcomm executive Dr Nagendra Nagaraja, QpiAI employs over two dozen PhDs from top quantum research universities across the US and Europe.
 
The funding will accelerate delivery of its utility-scale quantum computer and fuel global expansion. The firm has offices in India, Finland, and the United States.
 
“Markets are ripe for utility-scale quantum computers with logical qubits and we are leading efforts towards building full-stack utility-scale quantum computers,” said Dr Nagendra Nagaraja, chief executive and founder of QpiAI.
 
Avataar Ventures believes quantum computing could "advance mankind beyond imagination" and sees India positioned to lead the emerging technology, according to Managing Partner Mohan Kumar. 
 
Kumar said QpiAI has demonstrated strong technical and commercial leadership through functional quantum computing applications deployed at major automotive and life sciences customers. He said the company is "on path to lead the quantum wave for the emerging markets" with its full-stack technology approach. Kumar cited the vision and capabilities of QpiAI's team under Dr Nagaraja as key factors in the investment decision.
 
The Indian National Quantum Mission views QpiAI as a key success story in building the country’s quantum computing ecosystem, according to Chairman Dr Ajai Chowdhry.
 
"NQM is formed with a mission to enable the quantum ecosystem in India. We are early supporters of QpiAI and are proud of its achievements so far," Chowdhry said. He noted that the mission’s backing helped QpiAI attract global investors and advance India’s quantum startup ecosystem.
 
“We plan to continue to support home-grown product companies like QpiAI to help them grow into large enterprises and position India as a global leader in quantum technologies,” Chowdhry said.

Topics :Cloud computingIndian startupsStartupfundings

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

