QpiAI raises $32 million from Avataar, NQM to build quantum computers

Indian quantum computing startup QpiAI secured $32 million in Series A funding led by Avataar Ventures and India’s National Quantum Mission, as the company races to deliver utility-scale quantum systems for enterprise clients.

The Bengaluru-based firm has developed full-stack quantum hardware and software, already delivering applications in materials science and drug discovery to global enterprises. Led by former Nvidia and Qualcomm executive Dr Nagendra Nagaraja, QpiAI employs over two dozen PhDs from top quantum research universities across the US and Europe.

The funding will accelerate delivery of its utility-scale quantum computer and fuel global expansion. The firm has offices in India, Finland, and the United States.

“Markets are ripe for utility-scale quantum computers with logical qubits and we are leading efforts towards building full-stack utility-scale quantum computers,” said Dr Nagendra Nagaraja, chief executive and founder of QpiAI. ALSO READ: Emcure enters distribution agreement with Sanofi for diabetes drugs Avataar Ventures believes quantum computing could "advance mankind beyond imagination" and sees India positioned to lead the emerging technology, according to Managing Partner Mohan Kumar. Kumar said QpiAI has demonstrated strong technical and commercial leadership through functional quantum computing applications deployed at major automotive and life sciences customers. He said the company is "on path to lead the quantum wave for the emerging markets" with its full-stack technology approach. Kumar cited the vision and capabilities of QpiAI's team under Dr Nagaraja as key factors in the investment decision.