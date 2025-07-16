Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 08:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Emcure enters distribution agreement with Sanofi for diabetes drugs

Emcure enters distribution agreement with Sanofi for diabetes drugs

Emcure to distribute and promote Sanofi's oral anti-diabetic brands Amaryl and Cetapin in India, expanding access amid rising prevalence of uncontrolled diabetes

pills, pharma

Emcure added that it will engage with healthcare professionals and expand the reach of these therapeutic solutions for patients across the country.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pune-based Emcure Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday announced an exclusive distribution and promotion agreement with Sanofi India (SIL) for its oral anti-diabetic (OAD) products in India.
 
Under the agreement, SIL will continue to own and manufacture the brands across its plants in India and internationally, while Emcure will exclusively distribute and promote SIL's OAD range, which includes well-established brands such as Amaryl and Cetapin.
 
There will be no employee transition from SIL to Emcure as part of this arrangement, the Pune-based drugmaker said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.
 
Emcure added that it will engage with healthcare professionals and expand the reach of these therapeutic solutions for patients across the country.
   
Commenting on the agreement, Satish Mehta, chief executive officer and managing director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, said the collaboration complements its existing diabetes portfolio. 

Also Read

investing, investment, markets, trading

Emcure Pharma shares dip after 2.4% stake change hands in block trades

pharma, tariff

Emcure Pharma hits 10% upper circuit; gains 20% in three days; here's why

Q4, Q4 results

Emcure Q4 profit jumps 63%, domestic business drives 19.5% revenue rise

Pharma companies, Pharma

Emcure Pharmaceuticals share gains on foraying into daily supplements space

ipo market listing share market

EQT-backed Indira IVF refiles DRHP through Sebi's confidential route

 
“With our strong distribution network in India, Sanofi’s trusted oral anti-diabetic medicines will be available to more patients who need them,” he added.
 
Over 100 million Indians are currently living with type 2 diabetes and its associated complications, according to a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research–INDIAB (India Diabetes).
 
“Of these, more than 60 per cent are living with uncontrolled blood sugar levels and are at higher risk of developing complications over time,” said Eric Mansion, general manager (pharma) for Southeast Asia and India at Sanofi.
 
He added that with Emcure’s wide and deeply penetrated presence across India, the company is confident of tapping the full growth potential of Amaryl and Cetapin.
 
The announcement was made post market hours. On Wednesday, shares of Emcure Pharmaceuticals closed marginally higher by 0.22 per cent at Rs 1,363.85 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

More From This Section

Uber

Uber, Ola drivers strike in Mumbai, commuters face tough second day

Gujarat Energy Transmission Company, Power Sector, ipo, investment, public-private partnership

Thermal power segment to attract ₹2.3 trn investments over 3 yrs: Crisil

salman khan, salman

Bollywood actor Salman Khan sells Bandra West apartment for ₹5.35 crore

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

Oil prices gain on summer demand expectations despite wider economy woes

PremiumJayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Skill ministry eyes 1990s-style reforms for vocational education

Topics : Emcure Sanofi India Diabetes drug

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayiPhone 17 SeriesDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon